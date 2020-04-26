Farhan Akhtar's Toofan won't decelerate

A day shy of the announcement of the lockdown, Toofan filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had taken off to the village of Kale, after wrapping up the film's shoot. And even as he continues to help out-of-work labourers near Lonavla, his team of editors is hard at work in Mumbai, working from home.

"Our editors keep sending me files, while the sound designers have also been forwarding their edits. We are doing our bit from home," Mehra tells mid-day of the boxing drama starring Farhan Akhtar, which was set to release in September before the pandemic played havoc with the film industry's 2020 line-up. "We will revisit [the release date] since we don't think life will be back to normal before September. It's better to focus our energy on [restoring normalcy]."

Meanwhile, in Kale, where Mehra has a getaway home, he has been helping those who have been rendered out of work owing to the pandemic. "[They were employed for] construction work, which has been stopped. So, they have no source of income. Every morning, we make packets of rice, dal, aata, and oil with the help of [locals], and aid the tribes who live in hills. With permission from the gram panchayat, we will also help the daily wagers by providing them ration."

