Farhan Akhtar: We'e working on second season of Mirzapur

Mirzapur revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness and stars Rasika Dugal, Elli AvRam, Divendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anangsha Biswas, Richa Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal

Producer Farhan Akthar is feeling happy as his last production venture Mirzapur has been appreciated by the audience. He has revealed that makers of the show have already started working for a second season of the show. Farhan interacted with the media at the success party of Mirzapur along with Rasika Dugal, Elli AvRam, Pankaj Tripathi, Anangsha Biswas, Richa Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Mirzapur, backed by Excel Entertainment, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It also depicts gang rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Farhan said: "I am feeling really happy. It's the second show which we have created with Amazon Prime Video. Our earlier collaboration 'Inside Edge' was a successful web series and now Mirzapur is getting more success than that. So it is really nice thing and we are here to celebrate."

Asked if they have planned to create the second season of Mirzapur, he said: "Yes, of course. At the end of the show, viewers might have got an idea that there is scope for season 2. So, we are working on that. Hopefully, very soon we will start shooting for it". He said the audience had appreciated the show for its gripping storyline.

"Apart from that, they have appreciated the drama and performances of the actors. The kind of world we have created in this show, once someone watches one episode, then they feel curious to know what happens in the subsequent episodes. That kind of a feeling among the audience is always nice to have for a web series."

Mirzapur is directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh.

