Farmer's daughter commits suicide after failing to raise B.Tech fees

Frustrated over non-payment of fees, Rupali had an argument with one of her family members. Post which, she consumed pesticide and ended her life

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old daughter of a farmer from Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her house in Solapur district as she was unable to pay Rs one lakh admission fee for the B.Tech course in time.

The deceased, identified as Rupali Ramkrishna Pawar, was upset as her father could not raise the sum he was supposed to pay for her admission in a Jalandhar-based college for the first year B.Tech course. According to police, the farmer, Ramkrishna Pawar, had even decided to sell out his farm to raise the necessary amount but was not getting the desired rate.

Frustrated over non-payment of fees before the July 20 deadline, Rupali had an argument with one of her family members on Tuesday night. Post which she consumed some pesticide at their house in Waluj Degaon village

in Mohol taluka, around 400 kms from here, around 1.40 am on Wednesday.

"As Rupali started crying due to pains and vomited, her family members rushed her to hospital in Mohol. After initial treatment, she was shifted to a civil hospital in Solapur where she was declared dead during treatment," a police official said.

Another official said that Rupali was a bright student who had secured 89 percent marks in the Common Entrance Test (CET). "Rupali was supposed to pay total Rs 1.10 lakh as admission fee by July 20. She had paid the initial amount of Rs 10,000," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Mohol police station. Four years ago, Swati Pitale, a class 11 student from Latur district of the state, had committed suicide as she could not arrange Rs 260 for renewing her monthly bus pass.

With inputs from PTI

