Farmer protests: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers to go on fast on Monday

Hitting out at the Centre over its handling of the farmers’ protests Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will go on a one-day fast on Monday to express his support for the farmers and he appealed to all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members to join him.

“Centre should immediately accept the farmers’ demands and introduce a bill to safeguard minimum support price (MSP),” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also urged the Centre to “shun its arrogance and scrap the three new farm laws”.

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Gopal Rai also said on Sunday that AAP workers will observe a fast on Monday."The AAP has decided that its party workers will observe fast to protest against the farm laws at the party headquarters in ITO area. The MLAs and councillors will lead the group fasting from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm," said Rai while addressing media in Delhi.

Enacted in September, the three new farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to directly sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(with inputs from ANI)

