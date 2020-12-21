Farmers to hold day-long relay hunger strike today: Yadav

Farmers will observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the Centre's new agri laws and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

"Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here," Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said.

He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Bolpur that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will meet protesting farmers on Monday or Tuesday to end their stir.

'Neki ki divar'

From clothes, toiletries to medicines, protesters at Ghazipur border can get all by writing their needs on a 'Neki ki divar' (wall of goodness). Two kiosks are attached to a roadside wall at the protest site. "At one people can leave what they want to donate and the other side is for protesters to collect things as per their needs," Survinder Kisan, a protester said.