Faruk Kabir elated after '377 Ab-Normal' wins Best Web Film at mid-day's Hitlist Web Awards
377 Ab-Normal director Faruk Kabir shared a post on Instagram after his web film won the mid-day Hitlist Web Award
Faruk Kabir's web film, 377 Ab-Normal, won in the Best Web Film category at the recent mid-day Hitlist Web Awards. An elated Kabir shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of him holding the award, and wrote, "@middayindia HIT-LIST AWARDS. BEST WEB FILM "377 Ab-Normal" Truly encouraging. thank you to the Jury and Audiences for this honour. [sic]"
377 Ab-Normal narrates the journey of the petitioners who challenged Section 377. Speaking to mid-day earlier this year, Faruk Kabir said, "I invested three months into the research. I read the 400-page Supreme Court judgment." He even travelled across cities to meet the subjects of his story. Kabir added, "I had to secure their permission [to tell their story]. It was a trust-building exercise. It was an emotional journey for them as it [the then-criminalisation of Section 377] had deeply affected them and their families."
377 Ab-Normal stars Maanvi Gagroo, Tanvi Azmi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
The other winners at mid-day's Hitlist Web Awards are:
Best Series: The Family Man (Amazon Prime)
Best Creator: Raj-DK for The Family Man
Best Actor: Mohit Raina for Kaafir (ZEE5)
Best Actress: Shweta Tripathi Sharma for Laakhon Mein Ek S2 (Amazon Prime)
Best Supporting Actor: Neeraj Madhav for The Family Man
Best Supporting Actress: Priyamani for The Family Man
Best Comedy Non-Fiction: One Mic Stand by Sapan Verma (Amazon Prime)
Best Writing: The Family Man by Raj-DK, Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar
Best New Season: Little Things S3 (Netflix)
Best Adaptation Book/Series: Sacred Games S2 (Netflix)
Best Non-Hindi Film On Web: Madhu C Narayanan's Kumbalangai Nights (Malayalam) (Amazon Prime)
Congratulations to all the winners!
