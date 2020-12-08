Faruk Kabir elated after '377 Ab-Normal' wins Best Web Film at mid-day's Hitlist Web Awards

Faruk Kabir's web film, 377 Ab-Normal, won in the Best Web Film category at the recent mid-day Hitlist Web Awards. An elated Kabir shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of him holding the award, and wrote, "@middayindia HIT-LIST AWARDS. BEST WEB FILM "377 Ab-Normal" Truly encouraging. thank you to the Jury and Audiences for this honour. [sic]"

377 Ab-Normal narrates the journey of the petitioners who challenged Section 377. Speaking to mid-day earlier this year, Faruk Kabir said, "I invested three months into the research. I read the 400-page Supreme Court judgment." He even travelled across cities to meet the subjects of his story. Kabir added, "I had to secure their permission [to tell their story]. It was a trust-building exercise. It was an emotional journey for them as it [the then-criminalisation of Section 377] had deeply affected them and their families."

377 Ab-Normal stars Maanvi Gagroo, Tanvi Azmi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The other winners at mid-day's Hitlist Web Awards are:

Best Series: The Family Man (Amazon Prime)

Best Creator: Raj-DK for The Family Man

Best Actor: Mohit Raina for Kaafir (ZEE5)

Best Actress: Shweta Tripathi Sharma for Laakhon Mein Ek S2 (Amazon Prime)

Best Supporting Actor: Neeraj Madhav for The Family Man

Best Supporting Actress: Priyamani for The Family Man

Best Comedy Non-Fiction: One Mic Stand by Sapan Verma (Amazon Prime)

Best Writing: The Family Man by Raj-DK, Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar

Best New Season: Little Things S3 (Netflix)

Best Adaptation Book/Series: Sacred Games S2 (Netflix)

Best Non-Hindi Film On Web: Madhu C Narayanan's Kumbalangai Nights (Malayalam) (Amazon Prime)

Congratulations to all the winners!

