Faryal Makhdoom: I was too young to marry Amir Khan and go through the s**t I did

Brit boxer Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom has revealed that she regrets getting married at 21. Makhdoom, 29, who shares kids Lamaisah, six, Alayna, two, and Muhammad Zaviyar, eight months, with Khan, 33, would have preferred to enjoy her youth a little more since those times never come back.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, when Makhdoom was asked what she would change if she could go back in time, she replied: "1. I would change the age I got married. I was too young to have gone through the s**t I did. Lol. 2. I would've finished law school. 3. Enjoy my youth a bit more because it never comes back."

The couple did have a rough patch in their relationship in 2016 when Makhdoom's personal issues with her in-laws was played up in the media.

She accused Khan's parents of bullying her, while they called her evil and a bad mother. The couple reconciled after 18 months.

