Creating a path when there is none, takes major guts. Guts which Jeremy Cabral had no qualms in displaying when he forged his way as the first men's fashion blogger in India. Since inception, Fashion Most Wanted has helped to create a space that covers all the hip and trendy styles at an affordable rate for men.



The drive to begin Fashion Most Wanted came from Cabral’s stint as a consultant at the International Public Relations Manager at IMG Fashion for the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. His experiences and connects through Lakme aptly prepared him to lead a successful blog with collaborations with several leading brands all over India. His collaborations are with brands such as Marks & Spencer, Daniel Wellington, Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Audi, Jaguar, Jean Claude Biguine, Lapis Bard Woolmark, Celio Paris, and many more luxury and premium brands.





As with blogging it is all about sharing one’s personal experiences about any particular topic through words and pictures. This led to Cabral’s passion behind Fashionmostwanted.com, He states in an Interview with Social Samosa, "the main reason for the blogging revolution was because magazines didn't feature much on personal style; therefore, I felt there was a need to make the concept of blogging known to the India fashionista".



To exist in what is now a very competitive space is no easy task but Cabral has positioned fashionmosteanted.com in a niche where it is seen as unique which covers stories that are true the art of personal style and fashion. The popularity of the brand maintains a steady growth rate as persons are intrigued to be guided a "first" of the kind or pioneer as some may say.



Jeremy Cabral

Additionally, remaining editorial focused rather than be bombarded by advertorial content has kept readers, supporters and fellow bloggers staying tuned to fashionmostwanted.com Persons are increasingly growing warier of banner ads, pop up ads and web page ads invading their personal time and space so they thoroughly appreciate when it is on a minimal. "It's simple, while the world of content creators strives to capitalise on trending topics, we create content on things that we have personally tried, tested and experienced. My mantra is to give a message that I truly believe in. I admit this gets challenging in drawing numbers, but as I said we are true to the craft", credits Cabral as how they remain relevant.



Cabral will continue to work assiduously with fashionmostwanted.com, keeping persons informed and up to date with all that’s fashion. Maintaining collaborations with brands that are true to their mandate and are focused on bringing the Indian fashion scene to the global market. The dream is to see India established as the fifth fashion mecca of the world, far-reaching but definitely possible.

To keep up with all things Jeremy Cabral and the latest fashion trends with meaning and the touch of India, visit https://fashionmostwanted.com

