Fashionable wearables that are here to stay!

The Skagen Falster smartwatch. Representational picture

With a plethora of choices available to the consumers, wearables have now become a style statement. People are constantly on the lookout for a fusion of technology and style, a fine blend of traditional styles with modern details. Owning a smart wearable these days is a hot trend that consumers are catching up on. These wearables not only help keep a track of your activities and fitness but add the much needed dash of style to your wardrobe.

Here are the top 10 picks of 2018 that will help you glam up your wardrobe and also introduce you to the world of fashionable technology because you deserve a smart companion.

Hybrid Smart Watch Q Machine Smoke Stainless Steel

This new battery-powered hybrid uses smart technology to send you discreet notifications, view a second time zone and more. Customize the three buttons to perform your favourite functions from controlling your music to finding your phone. It performs function like activity tracking, sending notifications and is also compatible with all 24mm straps. Powered by the Fossil Q App, Fossil Q Hybrid Smart watches are compatible with Android™ OS 5.0+ and iOS 9.0+ devices.

Q Annette hybrid watch by Fossil

A real beauty with brains – Fossil’s new hybrid watch Q Annette is meant for the ladies who are fashion conscious as well as technologically fearless! Extending its exquisite craftsmanship with the Q Hybrid series of smart-watches by Fossil, Q Annette is what we get when colour meets smarter-than-ever-technology. Infused with fashion aesthetics and smart functionality, Q Annette is designed with slim steel mesh strap and small case and as a fashion accessory, takes smart-watch to the next level! Created to make life easier for users and allow them to remain connected with their beloved, the hybrid smart-watch comes with three customizable buttons! The watch is compatible with Android™ 5.0+ and iPhone 5 (iOS 9.0)+ with Bluetooth connectivity

Michael Kors: Sophie

This Sophie watch features a rose gold-tone stainless steel body with a blush acetate and pinpoint crystal accents on the dial. This Access smartwatch offers a splendid array of features, where style meets technology to create a glamorous smartwatch. Features of the watch include smart watch movement, use of voice control to ask questions and give commands via Google Assistant, receive notifications & connect with your favorite apps. Other features include calorie, distance & step tracking plus music control. The watch id fully customizable touchscreen display with a 1.2" active area and is compatible with Android OS 4.3+ and iPhone 5/iOS 9+. The watch is water resistant to IP67: splash resistant; protected from dust and capable of withstanding water immersion between 15 cm and 1 meter for 30 minutes

The Skagen Falster smartwatch

The Skagen Falster smart watch features activity tracking, customizable watch faces, and voice commands powered by Google Assistant. Skagen has made hybrid watches in the past, but the Falster is the brand's first true smart watch. The Falster runs Android Wear 2.0, Google's smart watch operating system. The Falster watch holds its battery life pretty well — in fact, Skagen says you can get up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch 3

Part smart watch, part fitness tracker, and a much, much better wearable than what we first got in 2015, the Apple Watch 3 is Apple's first cellular smart watch. The Series 3 is also heavily focused on fitness, with built-in GPS that we've found to be impressively accurate, and 50m waterproofing so it's one of the best smart watches for swimming as well. It boasts of a 2 day battery and also a heart monitor and hence makes a very convincing case for a smart watch

Fitbit Ionic

With the Ionic, Fitbit finally delivered its first smart watch, but perhaps more importantly to some, its best fitness tracker too. Running, biking, swimming, weight lifting - the Ionic has algorithms for tracking a range of different workouts, and in our testing it's proven to be impressively versatile. The Ionic has performed admirably in testing with a four day plus battery life which means you won't be taking it off your wrist as much as any of the smart watches above

Samsung Gear S3

Compatible with Android and iOS, the Gear S3 is an improvement on the Gear S2 in many ways. Samsung treads between smart watch and fitness tracker, also packing in a heart rate sensor along with that GPS and its much-improved Samsung Health software. There's the option of LTE too if you wish for an untethered connection, with a standalone speaker for taking calls on the watch.

Garmin Vivomove HR

If you want a fantastic blend of design and smarts, then the Vivomove is a very good bet. On that nicely disguised display you'll be able to see fitness tracking data, check in on your heart rate readings, and view your smartphone notifications and even check on your stress levels. It's essentially the Garmin Vivosport fitness tracker minus the built-in GPS in a much sleeker and stylish body. Battery life is two weeks in watch mode and five days when you're taking full advantage of the smart watch features.

Lechal: Smart Insoles

Forget Google Glass or Jawbone Up, the next wave in wearable tech might just be a smart shoe from India. The Lechal, meaning 'take me along' in Hindi, has a Bluetooth enabled shoe insert that hooks up with Google Maps and buzzes to let you know which way to turn on your chosen route.Tthe shoe hooks up with an app that syncs with Google Maps, tracks your steps and counts your calories burned. The shoe itself can be used for jogging around town. The insert fits inside pretty much any shoe in your closet. Want to listen to tunes while driving instead of Siri navigation? The Lechal could vibrate to let you know when to turn instead. It can be used for hands-free biking, hiking, walking, tourists not wanting to look down at a map every five seconds as well.

Moverio BT-300 Smart Glasses

The Moverio BT-300 features Epson’s cutting edge silicon-based OLED (organic light emitting diode) digital display technology, making the device the lightest binocular see-through smart glasses on the market with an OLED display1, with never-before achieved image quality. Thanks to its high resolution transparent display, Moverio BT-300 delivers the next level of FPV – enjoy your drone video feed while always being able to see where it is.

Jackcom Titanium Smart Ring

The smart magic ring is a wearable gadgets components, runs magic functions on mobile phone, and operate the mobile function and share the data by NFC wireless frequency communication technology. When the back of hand wearing the ring enters the NFC range of other mobile phones, the magic ring will automatically display and import a preset business card. The first NFC device in the world which can share image and business card information, is compatible with Android and WP mobile phones.

