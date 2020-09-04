Father, friend barge into daughter's room after drinking, molest her

This picture has been used for representaional purpose only

The Rohtak police on Thursday arrested a man and his friend for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter. The incident came to light when the victim's mother filed a complaint against her husband and his friend.

In her complaint, the mother said that her husband and his friend consumed liquor at their house on the night of September 1. In an inebriated state, they went to her daughter's room where she was sleeping, reports Hindustan Times.

"My husband and his friend molested my 12-year-old daughter," the woman said.

"The girl underwent counselling. The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the SHO added.

Rohtak City station house officer (SHO) Pramod Gautam said the accused were produced in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

