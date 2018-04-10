Father of teen, who was alleged raped by BJP MLA, dies in custody

The alleged victim's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Sunday night and died during treatment



Representation pic

An 18-year-old woman and her father who staged a protest outside Yogi Adityanath's house to draw attention to the fact that the woman was allegedly raped by a bJP MLA and no action was taken against him. Unfortuantely the girl's father died in custody on Monday. The woman blame on the lawmaker, who rejected the charge as a conspiracy and said the complainant belonged to a "low class".

The alleged victim's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Sunday night and died during treatment. He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act, police officials said. The news of his death spread like wildfire with Opposition parties slamming the BJP government even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised action against the guilty. Sengar maintained the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy.

"They belong to a low status family ('nimn star ke log hain')...This is a conspiracy by my opponents," Sengar told reporters. Chief Minister Adityanath sought a report on the incident and assured those found guilty will be punished.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also read: Woman alleges rape by BJP MLA, attempts suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's house

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text