Father rapes 13-year-old daughter

crime

The incident was reported to the police by her mother, following which a complaint was registered

Representational Image

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father here, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported to the police by her mother, following which a complaint was registered.

The 46-year-old man raped his daughter on Monday, Superintendent of Police R P Singh said. He was arrested after a medical examination of the girl confirmed the crime, Singh said. The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

In a similar incident, A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 30-year-old son at their residence in Surani village in Barwani district, the police said Tuesday. The accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred Sunday (September 2) night when the woman was asleep in her house in the village, over 100 kms from here, while her differently-abled husband was away, a police official said.

"The accused, who lives with his parents along with his three children, tried to force himself on his mother and when she resisted he put a sickle to her neck and raped her," said Sendhwa (Rural) police station in-charge Dinesh Chouhan. The accused has been living with his parents since his wife left him two years ago, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates