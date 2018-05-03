Pune Crime: Father slams 4-month-old baby to the floor over fight with his wife for Rs 200
A four-month-old became the target of his father's rage after the latter slammed the infant to the floor during a fight with his wife over Rs 200. The baby boy is now struggling for his life at a Pune-based government hospital
The incident took place near Pimpri-Chinchwad area, Buddha Vihar, on Monday morning. The police said the parents, who work in a private firm, got into a fight after the child's father, identified as Datta Deshmukh, demanded Rs 200 from wife Shubhangi.
Senior inspector Ramdas Munde of Pimpri police station said, "In a fit of rage, Datta slammed his child to the floor. The boy fell unconscious and started bleeding. Later, Shubhangi rushed him to Sassoon general hospital." Munde added Shubhangi has lodged a complaint against Datta.
