Father thrashed and raped 17-year-old daughter repeatedly for three years

Jul 06, 2018, 20:52 IST | PTI

The victim was living with her father in Saha, near Ambala cantonment they said

Representational Image

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping her 17-year-old daughter, police said. The victim was living with her father in Saha, near Ambala cantonment they said.

The girl, in her complaint, on Thursday said that her father repeatedly raped her for the last three years, police said. She said that on Wednesday he molested and beat her up in an inebriated condition.

The girl said that whenever she protested, he used to beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences. The man was booked in the complaint of the girl, police said.

