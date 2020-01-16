Fatima Sana Shaikh all set to surprise fans with three releases in 2020

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies, the actress has always considered quality content over everything. Fatima is often referred to as the director's favorite and has always molded herself into any character that she has played.

With Ludo and Bhoot Police, another film is added to Fatima's kitty and is titled Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The actress now has three releases and a very busy 2020 with back to back and its nothing but exciting to see so much content from the actress.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has always updated her fans and via social media on her various journeys in the past and from the sets. Dangal was a sports-oriented film and Fatima's character was extremely strong. The actress will now be seen in a whole of three different avatars each being different from each other.

Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted as a child artist in Chachi 420 (1997) and re-entered in Bollywood by her amazing character as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She crafted herself as the character and got a lot of appreciation from all across.

