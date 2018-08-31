Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra go crazy on the streets of Europe
Dangal girls - Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra go crazy dancing on the streets of Europe. Fatima's Instagram posts are here to give you some major vacay goals.
The Dangal girls - Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are not only good co-stars but the duo also share an amazing friendship off-screen. If it wasn't Aamir Khan's movie, we would never witness these two girls giving us some major friendship goals.
On Thursday, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a video where the girls are dancing like crazy on the streets of Europe. Fatima posted on her Instagram with a caption, "Going Bindass in Europe. Can't believe the things @sanyamalhotra_ makes me do sometimes!!!" [sic]
Well, this wasn't enough to make us follow their footsteps and book a ticket to Europe, she further posted, "You are right, cutie @sanyamalhotra_ Break lena koi hamse seekhe!! What do you think of These?!" [sic]
Apparently, they are not on a "break," but sharing a glimpse of an advertisement of a famous chocolate brand! Well, work or no work, we are already loving Fatima and Sanya grooving to the tunes.
Also Read: Dangal Girls Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra Win Action Award In China
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Is Karan Johar promoting nepotism yet again?