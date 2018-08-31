Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra go crazy on the streets of Europe

bollywood

Dangal girls - Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra go crazy dancing on the streets of Europe. Fatima's Instagram posts are here to give you some major vacay goals.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra/Picture Courtesy@fatimasanashaikh

The Dangal girls - Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are not only good co-stars but the duo also share an amazing friendship off-screen. If it wasn't Aamir Khan's movie, we would never witness these two girls giving us some major friendship goals.

On Thursday, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a video where the girls are dancing like crazy on the streets of Europe. Fatima posted on her Instagram with a caption, "Going Bindass in Europe. Can't believe the things @sanyamalhotra_ makes me do sometimes!!!" [sic]

Well, this wasn't enough to make us follow their footsteps and book a ticket to Europe, she further posted, "You are right, cutie @sanyamalhotra_ Break lena koi hamse seekhe!! What do you think of These?!" [sic]

Apparently, they are not on a "break," but sharing a glimpse of an advertisement of a famous chocolate brand! Well, work or no work, we are already loving Fatima and Sanya grooving to the tunes.

