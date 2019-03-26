Fatima Sana Shaikh lits up the town in electrifying pink

bollywood-fashion

For a recent appearance at the red carpet, Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a hot-pink gown stealing the thunder of everyone at the sight

Fatima Sana Sheikh

For a recent appearance at the red carpet, Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a hot-pink gown stealing the thunder of everyone at the sight. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful and a total eye-candy in pink thigh-high slit cocktail ensemble paired with a Judith Leiber clutch, resembling a burger added funk with her clutch.

Styled by Ami Patel, the Dangal star wore this Monisha Jaising number for the gala and she absolutely looked a stunner.



Fatima Sana Sheikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh definitely stole the show with her bright and sultry aura at the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2019. Having wrapped the schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu as well as Rajkumar Rao.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

On the work front, the Dangal girl's next film is with Anurag Basu. The 27-year-old actor stars opposite Rajkummar Rao in the currently untitled project, which centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

The film, scheduled to release on September 6, also features her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The actor, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, will soon be teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for horror-comedy Bhoot Police.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh: Was told I wasn't good enough

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates