Fatima Sana Shaikh starts dubbing for her upcoming movie, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Following all necessary norms, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has resumed work amidst the new normal. She shared a glimpse of her dubbing session for her upcoming project 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' on her social media handle.

Fatima shared an image of her dubbing studio on her Instagram story and wrote, "Dubbing #surajpemangalbhari." Have a look right here:

She will be essaying the role of a typical 'Marathi Mulgi', donning a proper traditional attire. It will be the first time the audience is going to see her pulling off an Indian attire with utmost ease. She looks very convincing in that look.

The actress also gave her fans a sneak peek of her look and posted carousel of pictures wearing a red saree that gained a lot of appreciating from her fans. The look has created a lot of anticipation for her character and movie and viewers are eagerly waiting to witness her magic on the silver screen.

Hailed as the directors actor, Fatima will be see working with Manoj Bajpayee for the first time. Ever since she shared a photo of the two together, excitement amongst fans have raised.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news