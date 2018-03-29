Fawad Khan looks dapper in a black pathani at a friend's wedding

Fawad Khan attending his friend, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's wedding with wife Sadaf Khan



Fawad Khan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan gained immense fan-following in India after foraying into Bollywood with films like, Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The dashing actor, who won hearts of many by his acting skills, recently attended a friend's wedding in his hometown, Pakistan. He was accompanied by his wife, Sadaf Khan.

Dressed in a black pathani, Fawad Khan looked charming as ever. Wife Sadaf Khan, who looked beautiful in a royal blue gown, was all smiles as they posed with the newlywed couple. It was Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's wedding.

The actor is currently prepping for his film, Maula Jatt. Fawad and Hamza Ali Abbasi will be seen playing the lead characters, along with actress Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik. Adnan Jaffar and Shamoon Abbasi are also a part of this film. It was the Uri attacks that put a permanent ban on Pakistani artists working in Bollywood. Therefore, we haven't seen the actor in any of the Bollywood movies in the recent times.

Fawad has got crazy female fan-following and the news of the actor not working anymore in Bollywood indeed broke many hearts.

Also Read: Filmmaker Shonali Bose Wishes To Cast Fawad Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates