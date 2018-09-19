Fazlani girls register convincing 3-0 win

football

The Mazagon school girls showed better understanding and combined well to put pressure on the Mulund team Fazlani took the lead when Kareena Sheth converted a penalty awarded by referee Viraj Makwana in the seventh minute

Fazlani's Malikka Chhowala (right) shoots against JJ Academy during the MSSA U-16 Div II match at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Fazlani HS (Mazgaon) worked well as a team and managed three strikes to prevail over JJ Academy (Mulund) in a Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised girls' U-16 Division II league match at Azad Maidan yesterday. The Mazagon school girls showed better understanding and combined well to put pressure on the Mulund team Fazlani took the lead when Kareena Sheth converted a penalty awarded by referee Viraj Makwana in the seventh minute, after the Academy defender handled the ball inside the box.

Fazlani doubled the lead when Malikka Chhowala intercepted a weak clearance and shot home in the additional period of the first half before Zahabiya Tinwala scored the third goal midway through the second half to complete the win. Meanwhile, Swami Vivekanand (Borivli) found their scoring touch in the second half and scored twice to overcome Podar International (Powai) 2-0.

Vedika, Sameeksha shine

Both Swami Vivekanand and Podar International tried their best to gain the upper hand but they were unable to find the target initially and the first session finished goalless. But, soon after switching ends, Swami Vivekanand managed to break the deadlock when Vedika Vartak scored from Kriti Parmar's assist in the fourth minute of the second half. Seven minutes later Bhargavi Kokate provided a perfect pass for Sameeksha Kadam to score the second goal.

Annuben, Diana 'trick

In the first match of the day, Bai Avabai Petit (Bandra) powered by the hat-tricks from Annuben Jiwasa and Diana Tanttra blanked Thakur Public School (Kandivli) 8-0. Zenia Jamshedji netted the other two goals to round off the winning tally.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates