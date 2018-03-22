FC Goa name squad for Super Cup

The tounament rules state that only six foreign footballers can be registered per team to participate in the tournament and as such, the Goan outfit has registered ISL golden boot winner Ferran Corominas



FC Goa on Wednesday decided not to include Moroccan midfield dynamo Ahmed Jahouh and young striker Mark Sifneos in their squad for the Hero Super Cup. The tounament rules state that only six foreign footballers can be registered per team to participate in the tournament and as such, the Goan outfit has registered ISL golden boot winner Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Manuel Lanzarote, Eduardo Bedia, Sergio Juste and Bruno Pinheiro in their squad for the tournament to be played in Bhubaneswar.

Spaniard Sergio Lobera-coached Goa will begin their campaign against two-time ISL champions ATK on April 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Goa lost to Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals of the ISL 2017-18 and are raring to go in the Super Cup in a bid to bring home the first trophy of the era.

The top six teams from the Hero ISL and the I-league qualified directly for the first round of the Hero Super Cup while the remaining teams from both leagues were forced into a qualifying battle with two I-league teams and two ISL teams emerging victorious.

Squad:

Coach: Derrick Pereira

Players: Naveen Kumar, Laxmikant Kattimani, Bruno Colaco, Seriton Fernandes, Amey Ranawade, Ali Mohammed, Bruno Pinheiro, Sergio ‘Chechi' Juste, Narayan Das, Edu Bedia, Pronay Halder, Manuel Lanzarote, Pratesh Shirodkar, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brandon Fernandes, Anthony D'Souza, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Jonathan Cardozo, Hugo Adnan Boumous, Chinglensana Singh Konsham

