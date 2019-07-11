FDA cracks down on illegal sale of antibiotics

national

Raids were carried out in the state, including at 13 locations in Mumbai

Representational picture

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conducted raids across Maharashtra against the illegal sale of antibiotics at pharmacies without a prescription from a medical practitioner.

Acting on a tip-off, the FDA team carried out raids in different regions including 13 locations in Mumbai, six locations in Konkan, eight locations in Pune, five locations each in Nashik and Aurangabad, and six locations in Nagpur.

FDA Commissioner Pallavi Darade said, "We have carried out raids at 43 locations across Maharashtra where antibiotics were being sold without prescriptions. In Mumbai, the raids were conducted at Apollo Pharmacy, Generico and Metro Medical. All these pharmacies will be soon served with show cause notices."

"Antibiotics resistance is going to prove dangerous for us in the future, so we should always pay attention before using such medicines indiscriminately. Action has been taken to discourage pharmacists from selling antibiotics without a doctor's prescription," said Darade. However, no medicines have been seized nor has anyone been arrested but the case has been registered under section 63 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

