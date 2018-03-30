FDA gets nod to get inedible ice coloured blue

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has got the ministry of food and civil supplies' nod, to allow all inedible ice to be coloured blue, so it can be identified



"Edible ice used to make ice cream or drinks, will be colourless, while non-edible ice used for industrial purposes will be blue. People often consume non-edible ice unknowingly from roadside stalls, which can lead to several health issues. Hence we have decided to take this step," said Bapat. Last year in October, mid-day had reported about the proposal of FDA, seeking that inedible ice be coloured blue. The idea has been influenced by FDA in the USA, which similarly identifies edible and inedible ice.

Unsafe to consume

Currently, road stall owners buy inedible ice from ice-making factories at a lower price for profit, and use it in drinks. Every year, during the summer, a large number of gastroenteritis cases are reported in the city, and this ice is considered one of the reasons for this. Last year, more than 70 per cent of the ice samples seized by the FDA in April were found to be contaminated. In the same period, 916 cases of gastroenteritis, an intestinal infection marked by diarrhoea and cramps, and complaints of nausea, vomiting, and fever were reported across the city.

Following this, both the state health department and BMC had requested FDA to look into the matter. "Ice used in food items is made of potable water and ice used in industries is made of non-potable water. The industrial ice is used in mortuaries, cement and colour factories. There is no other way to make people aware of this, as it is impossible to identify contaminated ice with the naked eyes. Hence the decision has been taken," said a senior officer from FDA.

