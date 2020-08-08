Fee row: Powai school bars 300 kids from classes

Parents at the Powai school where they tried to meet the principal and administration but couldn't

A reputable school in Powai has apparently stopped the online education of more than 300 students over non-payment of fees. The school is seeking fees including those for library, extra-curricular activities, etc. for the first quarter of the academic year. Parents have refused to pay for facilities the kids haven’t used. The online classes have stopped for 350 students from Stds I to X from August 5.

"It's been 3 months since the school has been holding classes online. Recently the school administration started demanding fees for the first quarter from students. We told school authorities that we are ready to pay tuition and term fees which make 1/4th of the total fees. We tried to reason with them saying we won’t pay for facilities and activities that students can't use," said a parent. Another parent alleged that students were named and shamed over non-payment.

The school had started assessment exams from August 4 but classes held through the Zoom app and Google meet were stopped from August 5.

“A circular from the government of Maharashtra says that since everyone in society is in crisis due to COVID-19, schools shouldn’t go after students for fees. We are not refusing to pay fees, we are just asking why do we pay for karate classes, library, etc, when kids are not availing these facilities,” said a parent.

“My kid’s fee is Rs 21,000 per quarter but if we deduct unnecessary fees, I will have to pay Rs 10,000, but the school is adamant,” added the parent.

This reporter tried to contact the principal and administration over email, but there was no response.

