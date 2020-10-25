Feeling light! Sidharth Malhotra chops off his lockdown locks; Kiara Advani likes it

Sidharth Malhotra chopped off his lockdown locks. "Decided to lift some weight off my head," he wrote. Ladylove Kiara Advani was among the first to like his new look.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are no longer playing coy. The lovebirds stepped out for a drive in Bandra in the full glare of the paparazzi. A couple of days ago, Advani was seen visiting Sid's home. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, though haven't made anything official, are often snapped divulging in social media PDA. From loved up comments to making fun of each other through social media posts, the duo is often noted to share a laugh.

Sid and Kiara celebrated the new year 2020 together. The duo ushered on a holiday in Africa, but never the shared pictures together. It is said that Karan Johar played the cupid between them. Ever since then, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been unspeakable. From attending each other's birthday celebrations to being a part many public events, the duo has finally decided to stop being hiding their relationship.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra, after the release of Shershaah, opposite Kiara Advani, the actor will be seen in Indra Kumar's film with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Kiara has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up. Speaking of Shershaah, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

