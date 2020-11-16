Search

Female football star Alex Morgan loved spending time with family during lockdown

Updated: 16 November, 2020 09:58 IST | A correspondent |

Morgan welcomed Charlie in May and played her first match for London's Tottenham Hotspur FC last weekend. "I was in my last month of pregnancy when the pandemic started to get quite bad

Alex Morgan with husband Servando Carrasco and daughter Charlie
America's star women's footballer Alex Morgan, who had daughter Charlie with her Major League Soccer star husband Servando Carrasco, has revealed that the best thing to have happened to her was getting time to spend with her kid during lockdown.

Morgan welcomed Charlie in May and played her first match for London's Tottenham Hotspur FC last weekend. "I was in my last month of pregnancy when the pandemic started to get quite bad. So, I think there was some stress involved. But, once we had Charlie, I feel like being able to spend so much time as a family was just really, really positive," Morgan told People magazine.

Morgan felt the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to next year gave her body some time to recover post pregnancy. "And I was just like, 'Okay, she could come on her own timeline. I get to stay home and just be a mom and I don't need to — after a couple of weeks or whatever — rush off to the gym, rush off to the field.' I felt like I was able to just stop feeling that selfishness of wanting to get back on the field right away after having Charlie," she said.

First Published: 16 November, 2020 08:12 IST

