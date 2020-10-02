Female social reformers who dedicated their lives to empower women

Just when we thought that women are finally breaking free from the reins of patriarchy, the consecutive rapes in Hathras and Balarampur, tore apart this thin veil of illusion. They compelled us to take a hard look at the intensely archaic system that continues to thrive in our nation’s supremacist environment.

However, protests have erupted in different parts of the country against rapes and crimes against women, many of which are led by women. This in many ways reassures that the future, some incredible female social reformers had envisioned for Indian women, can be attained.

Also, it is of vital significance today, that we look back at the journeys of these female social reformers who struggled throughout their lives to give women the power and resources they deserve.

Savitribai Phule (1831-1897)

A Dalit woman and a pioneer of the Indian feminist movement, Savitribai Phule championed the cause of education for women in India. She was the country’s first female teacher who went on to establish several schools for women of all castes. Along with her husband Jyoti Rao Phule, Savitibai campaigned to abolish caste and gender discrimination and set up ‘Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha’ to prevent female infanticide. She worked with other women to uplift the victims of rape and prevent killings of widows. Today, every educated, privileged Indian woman should be deeply grateful to Savitribai Phule and her associates.

Tarabai Shinde (1850-1910)

A feminist activist and an associate of Savitribai, Tarabai Shinde’s thoughts and opinions remain controversial to date because of their progressive and non-conformist nature. She was an ardent critic of the inherent patriarchy of Hindu scriptures and worked extensively to highlight the disparities between men and women. While she shared the same views on gender and caste-based discrimination as Savitribai’s, she also believed that women all around the world are similarly oppressed. Her first published work was her Marathi book named “Stri Purush Tulana” (Comparison of men and women) which is frequently cited among the Indian feminist circuit to date as it is deemed as one of the first modern feminism texts in India.

Ramabai Ranade (1863-1924)

Married off as a child of 11, Ramabai Ranade decided to devote her life to the emancipation of women. Fortunately, her husband was encouraged her to study and widen her horizon of knowledge. She went on to establish Seva Sadan in Pune and Mumbai which focussed on teaching women various life skills. Seva Sadan continues to educate girls to this date. She was also the president of All India Women Conference and was the first Indian woman to address a public gathering in English. She had devoted her life to make women independent, financially and otherwise.

Fatima Sheikh (DOB-DOD unknown)

When Jyoti Rao Phule and Savitri Phule were forced to leave their home owing to their activism, they sought shelter at siblings Fatima and Usman’s residence. Savitribai went on to open her first school for the marginalised communities with Fatima and together they challenged the orthodoxy of Hindu and Muslim traditions.

A Muslim woman of the 19th century, Fatima showed unparalled grit by defying the patriarchal and conservative norms of the society.

It is true that the recent events have shaken our belief on a batter tomorrow but it is not to be forgotten that women like Savitribai emerged during a time of grave darkness and with some many women coming forward to seek justice, there is no reason that, that cannot happen again!

