Ferdinand set to make its Indian television premiere on September 22

In conversation, John Cena talks about his experience of giving his voice to a classic character, Ferdinand; what he wants people to take away from the film and his obsessions

John Cena

A seasoned veteran who started off as a WWE wrestler, crossed over into Hollywood, music and reality TV, John Cena is one of the most popular WWE names. However, the tough guy on screen has so much more to him than meets the eye. He is into charity work, granting almost 400 wishes on Make A Wish Foundation and has a very close relationship with his fans.

Could you tell us about the movie, Ferdinand?

Ferdinand, the film is based on the age old children’s book about a big strong bull who is viewed by everyone as the biggest and strongest in the land but he is not interested in bullfighting. Everyone else thinks he would be great in the bullfighting arena but Ferdinand has different plans. He lives more of a simple life. It’s a great story about not judging a book by its cover. The story is great. It’s a fun ride.

How were you able to relate to the character of Ferdinand? Were you able to see yourself in Ferdinand?

I see a lot of myself in Ferdinand. I think Ferdinand is not ashamed to be who he is even when it can be misconstrued at moments that are not cool. I am certainly well past being cool or trying to be cool. I think we all go through life a little misunderstood and a lot of times that has to do with what people see. They take a look at us and assume that we are something and if they spend some time to get to know us they realize that maybe we are more than what they see.

What was it like seeing yourself as Ferdinand on-screen for the first time?

Seeing myself animated was one thing, you read it first and the story was so riveting that you can read it easy and you get the characters but then when you see the animators rendering of what Ferdinand is was such an inspiration. You get so much more involved in what was happening. The first time they show you the first snippet of your animated character with your voice is pretty cool.

The director, Carlos Saldanha has done so many great movies, like Ice Age and Rio. What was it like working with him?

Seeing Carlos with his head down while I am reading lines knowing when he has it was amazing. I have full faith and full trust in him. It’s great to see him get in a room where he goes “you know maybe say it like this..” and then he puts his head down and he listens and would go “We got it”. He just sees the movie and he doesn’t put any pressure on me. He sees it in that moment when his head is down- he knows what he wants, he knows how it’s going to look. We just knew it was going to be good and it was pressure free and worry free. I just know when he puts his head down and says “we got it”. I would know that we’ve got it.

What is the message you want people to walk away with?

Be yourself. First of all I want kids to enjoy the movie, I think they will. Secondly, just be yourself. Every character in Ferdinand (and there are so many great ones) has their own little story to go on so you take a ton of messages away but I think it is just important to just be yourself. That’s a lesson that doesn’t fall under a certain period of time. So, I think that’s the main message to take away from you. Often people are misunderstood and Ferdinand is a great example of standing up for who you are.

Ferdinand started off as a book turned into a movie. What was your favourite book and movie, growing up?

I always gravitated towards whimsical science fiction, like Back to the Future, Star Wars. My favourite books were also these whimsical crazy worlds that were created, Dr. Seuss was definitely one of them. It was so outlandish that I kind of yearned for that which is why I was able to take my voice and put it in a different universe. So, it was pretty cool.

