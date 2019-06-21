Fernando Torres announces retirement from football

football

The Spaniard revealed his decision on a Twitter post and wrote, "I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career."

Fernando Torres, former Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool striker, announced his retirement from football on Friday.

The Spaniard revealed his decision on a Twitter post and wrote, "I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there."

Torres has put an end to his 18-year long career with different clubs. He is scheduled to hold a press conference on June 23 in Tokyo to explain in detail.

The 35-year-old started his career at Atletico Madrid, as he had the love for the club since his childhood. He captained the team at just 19.

He had a shining career for Spain. He managed to win two European Championships (2008, 2012) and a Fifa World Cup (2010). He also scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2008 Euro Cup final against Germany.

Torres had scored almost 300 goals for the club and the country that led him to win eight major trophies.

Fernando Torres fans bid an emotional goodbye to the champion striker. Here are some comments under his post.

Thanks for the memories ð´ pic.twitter.com/fsPcvjMTS6 — Rob Evans (@Rob_Evans10) June 21, 2019

Good luck. All the best in the future. Great career. You were very important part of our football best moments. You will be forever in our hearts. Legend — JuanCarlosGarrido (@JCGarrido) June 21, 2019

