Ferrari threatens to sue fashion designer

Berlin: Italian luxury car manufacturer Ferrari has threatened to sue German fashion designer Philipp Plein after he posted images and videos of his sneakers on the hood of his personal supercar. Commenting on the subject, the Italian car company has said that Plein's behaviour has "tarnished the reputationthe brand and caused Ferrari further material damage".

A law firm representing the Italian auto giant quickly dispatched a letter demanding Plein to take the pictures under question down from his Instagram handle within 48 hours, calling them "distasteful". However, the designer has decided not to delete them.

Justifying his side of the story, Plein wrote on his Instagram account that the car was his property because he bought it with his own money and posted its pictures on his personal handle. The fashion designer has called the letter a "blackmail", and has asked his 1.8 million Instagram followers to send photos of their shoes on top of luxury cars.

