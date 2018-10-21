Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting for Anurag Basu's film

bollywood

Anurag Basu is happy to move on to his next

Abhishek Bachchan and Anurag Basu

Yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan began shooting for Anurag Basu's film. He shared the director's picture on Instagram and wrote, "On this auspicious day of Dussera we embark on a new journey. I hope Anurag is still smiling after I give my shot and the day is done too (sic)." Considering that his last directorial venture Jagga Jasoos (2017) was mired in several controversies, Basu is happy to move on to his next.

