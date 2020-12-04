FIA launches probe into fiery Grosjean crash

Motor racing chiefs announced on Thursday the launch of an investigation into Romain Grosjean's fiery Bahrain crash, saying the forensic probe would take "around six to eight" weeks to complete.

The French Formula One driver somehow wrenched himself free from his blazing Haas car with just burns to his hands and a broken left foot after a collision with Daniil Kvyat on the first lap of Sunday's Grand Prix.

He left hospital on Wednesday. In the immediate aftermath of the shocking smash there was widespread praise for modern safety measures in the sport, but also concern over what F1's motor sport managing director Ross Brawn described as "unpredictable" failures. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said it had "initiated a detailed analysis of Romain Grosjean's accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix".

The FIA's safety director, Adam Baker, said: "With so much data available in Formula 1, it allows us to accurately determine every element of what occurred and this work has already begun."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news