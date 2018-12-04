Disha Patani does a fiery act for her upcoming flick, Bharat

bollywood

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is currently shooting for the last schedule of the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. While performing an elaborate action stunt amidst burning flames, she hurt her knees.

Thankfully, it turned out to be a strain. A short rest and she was back in action. The actor, who plays a trapeze artiste, is pulling out all stops to add authenticity to her character.

Even though she shared a glimpse of her look in her upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, the makers are going to great lengths to keep Disha Patani's get-up under wraps.

Sources suggest that the actor, who plays a trapeze artiste in the offering, has undergone a hair makeover, even sporting a different shade for the film. The makers will have some hairy tales to relate at a later stage. The actress has time and again been treating the audience with the insights into her training sessions for Bharat.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

