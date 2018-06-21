FIFA World Cup 2018: 100th French cap means nothing if we fail, says Hugo Lloris

A successive victory in Russia will effectively put the French into the knockout phase, but Lloris and manager Didier Deschamps know the team will have to play a lot better than they did in squeezing past Australia 2-1 in their tournament opener

France's goalkeeper-captain Hugo Lloris (left) makes a save during a practice session in Ekaterinburg yesterday. Pic/AFP

France captain Hugo Lloris said that reaching a landmark 100 appearances for France will mean nothing if they fail to beat Peru in their World Cup clash today. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper will make a piece of personal history in Yekaterinburg's Group C encounter, barring any last-minute injury.

A successive victory in Russia will effectively put the French into the knockout phase, but Lloris and manager Didier Deschamps know the team will have to play a lot better than they did in squeezing past Australia 2-1 in their tournament opener.

"It is great personal pride to reach this symbolic number but today I must say that it is secondary," said the stopper, speaking to the media yesterday. "We are in the midst of the World Cup and when you have the taste of it you know that you cannot find it elsewhere and have to enjoy it.

"The best way to enjoy it is to keep winning and that is important too for the dynamics of the team." France, one of the favourites to win the World Cup, laboured against Australia on Saturday, needing an Antoine Griezmann penalty and own goal 10 minutes from time to grab a vital three points.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever