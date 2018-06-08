FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina's Manuel Lanzini ruled out due to injury

According to media reports, the West Ham United player will be out of action for around six months, dealing a big blow to Jorge Sampaoli-coached Argentina's preparations for the tournament, beginning in Russia from June 14

Manuel Lanzini/AFP

Argentina's preparations for FIFA World Cup suffered a blow as attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini was ruled out of the 32-nation football tournament after suffering a suspected serious knee injury during training on Friday. "Manuel Lanzini suffered, in today's morning training, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee," read a statement on Argentina's national team's Twitter handle.

According to media reports, the West Ham United player will be out of action for around six months, dealing a big blow to Jorge Sampaoli-coached Argentina's preparations for the tournament, beginning in Russia from June 14. Lanzini featured regularly in the warm-up matches and was considered an integral part of Argentina's midfield.

Now, Sampaoli will now be forced into a tactical re-think. The coach is expected to name a replacement soon. Among the names expected to be called up are Diego Perotti, Enzo Perez and Leandro Paredes. Meanwhile, defender Nicolas Otamendi, forward Paulo Dybala and midfielder Javier Mascherano sent words of consolation and encouragement to 25-year-old Lanzini, who might require a surgery.

"A lot of strength @manulanzini there are no words that comfort this moment, but football is going to give you rematch," Otamendi wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Argentina Cancels Israel Friendly Over Threat To Lionel Messi

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever