FIFA World Cup 2018: Brit WAGS come out in full force to support their partners

England defender Harry Maguire's girlfriend Fern Hawkins at the match and England goalkeeper Jack Butland's fiancee Annabel Peyton

The England football team's WAGS (wives and girlfriends) came out in full force to support their better halves in Russia for their opening World Cup match against Tunisia on Monday night. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the families of the Three Lions were advised to stay at home due to security fears, but they still decided to step out to cheer for England in Volgograd. And it seems their decision paid off as skipper Harry Kane scored twice to hand the Three Lions a 2-1 victory.



Defender Ashley Young's wife Nicky Pike with their baby and Striker Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah captures the action on her cell phone. Pics/Getty Images

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has got all her four kids — Sofia, three and Finley, one, with husband Jamie, and daughter Megan, 13, and Taylor, six, she has with her ex, to Russia to cheer her husband.Rebekah has jetted for the FIFA World Cup with 11 suitcases and the family will end spending £150,000 (Rs 1.35 crore approximately) for her stay.

Rebekah and her kids will stay at a £250-a-night (Rs 22,500 approx) five-star hotel in St Petersburg. In addition to other expenses, she will also be paying £1,000 (Rs 90000) a day for security of her family. "As we're bringing the kids to Russia we'll have our own security too, just because I want peace of mind," Rebekah told OK! magazine.

