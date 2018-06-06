FIFA World Cup 2018 build-up: Leroy Sane urges Germany to defend title

Disappointed Manchester City winger Leroy Sane accepts Germany's decision to omit him from 23-man squad for Russia, urges team to defend title



Germany's Leroy Sane starred in Man City's EPL-winning campaign. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has expressed his disappointment at missing out on Germany's World Cup squad but vowed to give it my all to bounce back stronger.

Sane, 22, was a shock omission from Joachim Loew's final 23-man party for the tournament in Russia, having starred in City's record-breaking Premier League campaign and been a regular in Germany's recent matches.

A day after Loew's announcement, Sane issued a statement via his Twitter account which said: "Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages. I'm obviously disappointed I won't participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I'll give it my all to bounce back stronger! "Nothing but the best of success to the DFB Team in Russia. Go get that title!"

Sane's performances for City earned him the PFA young player of the year award as he scored 10 league goals and added 15 assists, second only to teammate Kevin De Bruyne in that category.

Announcing his squad on Monday, Loew said it was a tight call to leave Sane out as he favoured Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen. "In the end it was tight, both [Sane and Brandt] have great qualities, are fast and dribble," he said. "Julian Brandt had some good games at the Confederations Cup and was also very good in training, it was close. Leroy has a huge talent and he'll be there again, and we'll have to work with him again from September onwards."

