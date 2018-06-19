FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia sweat over James Rodriguez

The Bayern forward, whose six goals left him topping the scoring charts in Brazil, trained with Colombia yesterday

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez takes part in a training session in Kazan on June 17, 2018, ahead of their Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match against Japan. Pic/AFP

Colombia will decide as late as possible whether to start James Rodriguez in their opening clash against Japan today as the 2014 top-scorer labours with a calf strain.

The Bayern forward, whose six goals left him topping the scoring charts in Brazil, trained with Colombia yesterday. After briefly combining with striker Falcao on the pitch at the Mordovia Arena, Rodriguez sat out part of the final session.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever