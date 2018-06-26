FIFA World Cup 2018: Desperate Australia take on Peru in must-win tie

Despite all the plaudits for their admirable displays against Denmark and France, the Australians, with just a single point in their kitty, are expected to come hard at their South American opponents, who are already eliminated

L to R, Australia's forward Robbie Kruse, Australia's midfielder Mile Jedinak, Australia's midfielder Tomas Rogic and Australia's forward Tim Cahill attend a training session at the Park Arena in Sochi on June 25, 2018, on the eve of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Peru. Pic/AFP

Faced with a must-win situation, Australia will be wary of a wounded Peru when they lock horns in their final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup here today.

Placed third in Group C, the Socceroos must beat Peru if they're to have any hope of reaching the second round, while also hoping France do them a favour and topple Denmark in the other Group C match.

If those two results are achieved, it will then mean goal difference, goals scored and even the number of yellow and red cards accrued by Australia and Denmark could come into play.

