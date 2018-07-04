Search

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ease your pressure with puppies

Jul 04, 2018, 16:44 IST | A Correspondent

For fans, the stress level has sky-rocketed. To help England football fans manage their blood pressure and heart rate during the knockout games

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ease your pressure with puppies

This FIFA World Cup has certainly lived up to its expectations, if not exceeded them. For fans, the stress level has sky-rocketed. To help England football fans manage their blood pressure and heart rate during the knockout games, Freshpet, a pet food provider, introduced puppy football that will be first aired during half-time of England's match against Colombia at Moscow.

FIFA World Cup 2018

Viewers can expect to see English bulldogs go head-to-head with Maltese Bichon puppies in a fluffy, but intense game of footie. Enjoy responsibly!

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Top 5 African footballers to watch out for

Tags

Fifa World Cup 2018