FIFA World Cup 2018: Ease your pressure with puppies

This FIFA World Cup has certainly lived up to its expectations, if not exceeded them. For fans, the stress level has sky-rocketed. To help England football fans manage their blood pressure and heart rate during the knockout games, Freshpet, a pet food provider, introduced puppy football that will be first aired during half-time of England's match against Colombia at Moscow.

Viewers can expect to see English bulldogs go head-to-head with Maltese Bichon puppies in a fluffy, but intense game of footie. Enjoy responsibly!

