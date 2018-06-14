FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt get Mohamed Salah boost before opener

"There's a good degree of progress but no definitive decision on whether he takes part, as we are following his case day by day," he said

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah gave Egypt's World Cup hopes a huge boost yesterday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base. The Pharaohs' superstar was sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, casting doubt on his World Cup participation. He took part in his first training session since the injury.

Team director Ihab Lahita said there was no guarantee Salah will play in Egypt's Group 'A' opener against Uruguay tomorrow. "There's a good degree of progress but no definitive decision on whether he takes part, as we are following his case day by day," he said.

