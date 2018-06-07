FIFA World Cup 2018: Footballer Pique and Shakira's Barcelona mansion robbed

Police in Spain's prosperous northeastern Catalonia region yesterday opened an investigation into a suspected burglary in a house belonging to Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and his partner, international pop star Shakira



Shakira and Gerard Pique

The suspects allegedly took advantage of the stormy weather to enter the house undetected while the parents of the Spain international football player, who were house-sitting the property in Esplugues de Llobregat, were asleep, sources close to the investigation told Efe news agency.

Pique and Shakira were both in the German city of Cologne at the time, where the Colombian-Lebanese singer was to perform at a concert. The suspected thieves caused no personal damage and the Catalan regional police were considering it a case of non-violent robbery, the sources added. Pique has been training with the Spain squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

