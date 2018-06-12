FIFA World Cup 2018: Here are 5 young stars who can make a mark this tournament

Sidestepping the Messis and the Ronaldos of the game, here are five stars who can make this FIFA World Cup their own

Kylian Mbappe

KYLIAN MBAPPE (France) Age: 19

He has already scored 25 goals in France's premier league (Ligue 1) — the youngest to do so across the last 40 seasons. He has a mature head on his young shoulders and has proved that he's in fine touch heading into Russia after scoring a smart equaliser against USA in a World Cup warm-up tie over the weekend.

GABRIEL JESUS (Brazil) Age: 21

He scored 13 goals to help Manchester City clinch a spectacular Premier League and EFL Cup double. One of the most clinical finishers in English football, he could be awarded the coveted No. 9 shirt as Brazil look to rule in Russia.

MARCO ASENSIO (Spain) Age: 22

He is already a two-time Champions League winner at such a young age. He may have scored only six times in 32 La Liga appearances but his strength lies in setting things up for his teammates. A winger with breathtaking pace and sublime skills, he's the man to mark in the La Roja line-up.

PAULO DYBALA (Argentina) Age: 24

He's the oldest in this lot of young stars, but also the most skillful. The South American wonder has played under Lionel Messi's shadow for quite some time now. This is the perfect time for the fleet-footed forward to not just emerge but also deliver football's most coveted prize to both captain and country.

RAHEEM STERLING (England) Age: 23

Under Man City boss Pep Guardiola, he scored seven goals and set up six in 2016-17. This season, he scored 18 and assisted 11. He loves to stay on his feet even when tackled hard and enjoys both tap-ins as well as long-rangers.

