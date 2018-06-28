FIFA World Cup 2018: 'How sad!' says Angela Merkel spokesman after Germany exit

Football-mad Germany was plunged into mourning after the title holders were knocked out of the group stages for the first time since 1938

Germany's players react at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan. Inset: German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Pic/AFP

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman shared the shock of a nation over Germany's stunning World Cup exit today, tweeting "How sad!" after the defending champions' 2-0 defeat against South Korea. "Not our World Cup - How sad! There will be other tournaments where we can cheer again," Steffen Seibert wrote.

Football-mad Germany was plunged into mourning after the title holders were knocked out of the group stages for the first time since 1938. "A historic disgrace," Der Spiegel news weekly called it. "Speechless," read a tweet on the German team's official Twitter account.

At Berlin's fan mile, supporters had begun leaving even before the final whistle blew. "These aren't world champions, they didn't fight at all," fumed 27-year-old Oliver Fischer, wearing a Germany jersey. "We absolutely deserved to be out. We had no fight, no courage, no ideas!"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever