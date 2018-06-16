FIFA World Cup 2018: Interesting facts about Brazil you must know

Brazil not only holds the record for never missing a World Cup, but they are also the most successful team in the history of the competition

1) When Brazil won the World Cup in 1970, FIFA allowed them to keep the trophy, hence commissioning a new one. Brazil then put the trophy on display at their headquarters and it was protected by a bullet proof glass. 13 years later, robbers realized that the back of the cabinet was made of wood and the trophy was gone. It is yet to be recovered and it is believed that it was melted and sold.

2) Brazil not only holds the record for never missing a World Cup, but they are also the most successful team in the history of the competition. In the past 20 appearances they have won 70 games finishing in the top 16 every time. They have managed to pick the coveted World Cup for a record 5 times.

3) Brazil shares the record along with Italy to have defended their title in the history of the game. Italy defended it in 1938 whereas Brazil did it in 1958. Additionally they have managed to reach the finals on seven occasions finishing runners- up twice. Along with Germany they are the only team to have made to the finals on three back to back editions.

4) Brazilian legend Pele is the youngest player to appear in a World Cup final in 1958 and he made it even better by scoring a hat-trick against France. He is the only player who has lifted the trophy thrice in his illustrious career.

5) Pele has nicknamed football as Jogo Bonito which means the beautiful game but the Black Pearl should also be reminded that his nation also holds an infamous record for the most number of red cards in the history of the competition. 11 Brazilians have been sent off till date in World Cups.

6) Brazilian legend Cafu has played the most number of World Cup finals, he played in the winning side of 1994 and 2002 but missed out in 1998 against France. For 16 years the defender has donned the Brazilian colours in World Cup.

7) Interestingly, the Brazilian government allows its banks to be closed when the Samba boys are playing a World Cup match.

