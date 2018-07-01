FIFA World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez suffers calf injury, doubtful for England match

"A resonance was made to James RodrÃ­guez, whose results showed that he presents a minor edema without fibrillar rupture in the right soleus," the Colombian football federation FCF on Saturday informed in a brief statement

Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has suffered a right calf injury and is doubtful for their FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinal against England on Tuesday.

Rodriguez was replaced by Luis Fernando Muriel in the 31st minute of last Thursday's game against Senegal, corresponding to the third and final day of the group stage, after he felt muscular discomfort and went directly to the locker room to be checked by the Colombian medical team, reports Xinhua news agency.

"A resonance was made to James Rodríguez, whose results showed that he presents a minor edema without fibrillar rupture in the right soleus," the Colombian football federation FCF on Saturday informed in a brief statement, which did not confirm the estimated time of absence of the player.

The Colombian vice captain was a substitute in the first match in Russia 2018 against Japan (1-2) -- although he entered in the 59th minute -- suffering from "muscular fatigue" in the twin of the left leg, as the FCF informed in another of its short missives. He played, however, the second full game, in which the 'Tricolor' thrashed Poland 3-0 and was named best player of the match after giving two assists.

Rodriguez has been carrying a soleus injury to his left leg since last January and came slightly 'touched' to the World Cup. However, the edema is now in the right soleus. The Colombian team, without Rodriguez, continues to prepare for the duel against the English side and this Saturday he trained in double session, in the morning in the gym and in the afternoon doing field exercises on the grass.

