FIFA World Cup 2018: Manuel Neuer returns to Bayern Munich after 8 months out

Manuel Neuer. Pic/AFP

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on Friday prepared for a match after missing eight months due to a foot injury that took him much longer to recover from than expected. Neuer's return was announced by the Bavarians on the eve of the club's German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, scheduled for Saturday, reports Efe.

During the week, Neuer managed to complete a full practice regimen with Bayern for the first time since his injury. However, it is likely that Neuer will stay on the bench on Saturday while teammate Sven Ullreich starts as goalkeeper for Bayern. His injury caused concern in Germany ahead of the World Cup.

Germany's national team coach Joachim Low included Neuer in his provisional call, which includes another four keepers. He is to decide in the coming weeks whether Neuer will travel to Russia for the 2018 World Cup. Neuer won the 2014 World Cup with Germany and is considered by some pundits to be among the best goalkeepers to ever play.

