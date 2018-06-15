FIFA World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah fit to play against Uruguay

The hopes of a nation rest on Salah, who scored the penalty which secured their first World Cup appearance since 1990. It also a momentous day for the Liverpool player, who is set to make his World Cup debut on his 26th birthday

Egypt's Mohamed Salah

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah is fit to play in the country's first World Cup match in 28 years. Pharaohs manager Hector Cuper has offered 100 per cent assurance the Liverpool forward will be in the side to face Uruguay today. Salah sustained a shoulder injury during the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 26, but trained with the ball for the first time on Wednesday, convincing Cuper he is ready.

Mohamed Salah was hurt during a clash with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. "Salah has recovered and will play. And nothing prevents him from competing for the title of the Golden Boot," he said. "I assure you 100 per cent that he will be with us tomorrow, barring unforeseen circumstances."

