FIFA World Cup 2018: Morocco chief files complaint over unjust use of VAR

Fouzi Lekjaa

The Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) has complained to FIFA over serious referee errors during the World Cup. Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said the errors led to his country's early exit and that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had been used or not used in order to serve the interests of their opponents.

Morocco played in Group B along with Iran, Portugal and Spain. "We want to express our indignation at the injustice suffered by our national team, following serious refereeing errors that led to [the team's] premature exit from the first round."

