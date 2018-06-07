FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar is super sweet, says Victoria Lopyreva

Russia's FIFA World Cup ambassador Victoria Lopyreva says she is bowled over by Brazilian striker's nature



FIFA World Cup ambassador and former Russian model Victoria Lopyreva has admitted that she is impressed with Brazil striker Neymar Jr. "He [Neymar] is super humble, super sweet and he is doing a lot of charity in Brazil. In the 2014 World Cup semis, Germany beat Brazil 7-1 and that result caused heart break for all Brazil fans. Brazilians should cry tears of joy because they have Neymar this time," Lopyreva, whose favourite designers are Chanel, Saint Laurent, Michael Kors and Valentino, told fashion website Women's Wear Daily.



Before she was announced as the World Cup ambassador, Lopyreva was the first female host of a football program in Russia. Recalling those days, she said, "The audience had gotten used to the idea that only a man with a beer and chips can talk about football, and here was a blonde girl talking about football. We had record-breaking numbers that first year and I thought I should keep trying to finally melt this ice between us."

